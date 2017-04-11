Horn stands no chance against Pacquiao – Peñalosa

Former world champion Gerry Peñalosa believes that Australian challenger Jeff Horn has no chance of beating Filipino ring icon and reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao.

Peñalosa said that the Australian does not have the speed, power and experience to match Pacquiao’s in their upcoming world title bout on July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

“No chance. Horn doesn’t have the speed to match Manny (Pacquiao),” the former World Boxing Council super flyweight and WBO bantamweight champion told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

“At the same time, he does not have that power and he can’t run because he’s slow. When it comes to skill level and talent, Manny is way ahead. I know he defeated several opponents but they were not popular and competitive compared to Manny’s previous bouts,” he added.

Compared to Pacquiao’s 59-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts, the undefeated Horn has lesser ring experience with 16-0-1 record with 11 knockouts.

“Manny’s experience will be a big factor in the fight,” Peñalosa stressed.

Pacquiao, 38, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jessie Vargas last November 5, in Las Vegas, USA, while the WBO rated No. 2 fighter Horn is coming off a technical knockout win over South African Ali Funeka last December 10 for the WBO intercontinental welterweight belt.