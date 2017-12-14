Horn stops Corcoran via TKO

Australian Jeff Horn retained his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with an 11th round technical knockout win over English challenger Gary Corcoran in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Horn, in his first title defense, since he upset Philippine boxing hero Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane in July this year, finished strongly to batter Corcoran and forced the decision.

Horn is now in line to face the undefeated American Terence Crawford (32 wins in 32 fights) in Las Vegas in April.

Asked about Crawford, Horn said: “It’s a big possibility. If that is what everyone wants to see, I guess that is what is going to happen.”

The win took Horn’s career record to 18 wins, 12 by KO, with one draw.

“I felt my timing was a bit off, but I got him in the end. He pushed me in there,” Horn said. “We both had cuts over our eyes, and I was just trying to wear him down.”

Corcoran’s corner threw in the towel in the 11th round after the Englishman had endured a savage beating from Horn, leaving his face a bloodied mess.

British boxer Amir Khan is another who has designs on Horn’s world title belt and was ringside on Wednesday with a potential fight between the two next year.

Horn, who reached the quarterfinals of the light-welterweight division at the 2012 Olympic Games, has never lost a professional bout.

Corcoran slugged it out with Horn up until the middle stages of the scheduled 12 rounds, but the Australian’s superior stamina and punching power won him the closing rounds leading to the fight’s stoppage.

“Just too many cuts, I couldn’t see the shots coming,” Corcoran said. “Fair play to Jeff, he’s a good fighter. I’ll be back, I’ll learn from it.”

Horn was well ahead on the three judges’ scorecards when the fight was stopped with Corcoran cut and bleeding badly.

