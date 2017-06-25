Horn will run, surrender, says Pacquiao’s sparmate

Lightweight Sonny Katiandagho believes Aus-tralian Jeff Horn stands no chance against Manny Pacquiao.

Katiandagho, who served as one of Pacquiao’s sparring partners for the July 2 fight against Horn in a duel dubbed as “Battle Brisbane” on July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Australia, said the Filipino ring icon’s super condition will be the key on why he things he can retain the World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight belt.

“I think in the early rounds Horn is going to engage with Sen. Manny. But after a few more rounds, he will run and surrender. He will feel the punches of Pacquiao,” Katiandagho, who is carrying an 11-2 win-loss record with six knockouts, told The Manila Times on Sunday.

Katiandagho added that Horn (16-0-1 win-loss-draw record with 11 knockouts) has not faced any opponent yet in the caliber or level of the eight-division world champion.

“Pacquiao’s caliber is different and I’m pretty sure Horn hasn’t faced a boxer like him,” he said. “In our first sparring session, I already felt his power and speed. In our last sparring session in General Santos, he is absolutely faster and stronger. I couldn’t catch up.”

Katiandagho, like Pacquiao is from General Santos, said the Senator knocked down his Mexican sparring partner Adrian Young recently after being hit straight to the jaw. Aside from Katiandagho and Young, George Kombosos of Australia is the other sparring partner of Pacquiao.

“He didn’t force himself against us, I guess. Maybe he just hit us around 50 to 80 percent of his power. Against Horn, I’m pretty sure Manny will unleash his 100 percent power and I believe he (Horn) cannot endure it,” he said.

“Pacquiao is now faster, deadlier and stronger. Pacquiao’s experience is also greater than Horn,” added Katiandagho, who predicted a dominating win by the Filipino.

The 38-year-old Pacquiao (59-6-2 record with 38 knockouts) and his entourage arrived on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia.