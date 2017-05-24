Horschels reveal anguish behind victory tears

LOS ANGELES: Billy Horschel paid tribute to his wife on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) as she revealed the personal anguish that lay behind the golfer’s emotional reaction after his victory in the AT&T Byron Nelson USPGA event at the weekend.

Horschel broke down in tears immediately after his playoff victory over world number four Jason Day on Sunday, capturing his first win since 2014 after missing four consecutive cuts leading into the tournament.

He later declined to comment directly when asked about his tearful reaction to victory. “I’m not able to talk about it right now. It’s just lot of stuff happens in the last year and this is just – this is nice,” he said.

But on Monday, Horschel’s wife Brittany took to Twitter to reveal she had been battling alcoholism.

Her treatment included a three-month stay at a rehab center in South Florida which left her husband juggling his career on the tour while caring for the couple’s infant daughter.

“I write this nervously, skeptically, but also proudly because I have embraced the woman I have become over the past year,” Brittany Horschel wrote in the post.

“One year ago, I began a journey to a healthy me; mentally and physically. I will keep this simple, ‘I am an alcoholic.’ I say that now without shame. Admitting that to myself, family and friends has saved my life and my marriage.”

“This weekend marked one year sober for me, but also marked a very hard fought year for Billy,” she added. “He deserves to soak in the glory of his win yesterday, throw his feet up and just let out a long deep breath.”

Horschel, 30, praised his wife’s statement in his own post on Twitter.

“Proud of the journey that my wife is on!” he wrote. “She is an amazing mother and unbelievable wife!”

Horschel’s fourth PGA victory moves him up to 44th in the world rankings and also hands him a US Open berth after failing to qualify for last month’s Masters and the 2016 US Open.

AFP