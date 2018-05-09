Hospital holiday afoot with PhilHealth’s failure to pay up

Private hospitals are threatening to take a hospital holiday over alleged failure of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to settle billions that it owes them.

The corporation’s interim president, Celestina de la Serna, on Tuesday promised to pay up.

“To our health care providers, let us reconcile the data so that we can pay you with whatever you are claiming from PhilHealth,” she said in a news briefing.

Rustico Jimenez, chief of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, had said some hospitals might shut down soon if PhilHealth did not immediately settle its alleged debts to the health care providers.

“If PhilHealth does not pay at least in two weeks’ time, many hospitals may close or impose a hospital holiday,” Jimenez said in a radio interview also on Tuesday.

Responding, De la Serna said, “I hope they do not resort to this. All these claims and allegations may be fixed. We have come to several provinces already. In fact, we have found that in other regions, PhilHealth still owes them all the way from 2014 and 2015 but we can definitely pay them.”

“Unfortunately, we do not have data that records total debts from hospitals. We wish to have a copy of the data from the hospitals per region so that we can reconcile [them with ours],” Roberto Salvador, Jr. board member of the agency’s formal economy sector, said.

PhilHealth chief finance executive Greg Rulloda also gave assurances that the agency has enough funds to pay the agency’s debts.

“We have enough money to pay them. As of December 31, 2017, from our investment portfolio, we have a budget of P123 billion. We just have to process these claims,” Rulloda said.

The Manila Times tried to reach Jimenez to confirm the total amount of debts but has not received any response as of this writing.

De la Serna herself is facing accusations of misusing P923,174 in travel and conference funds and causing PhilHealth’s P8.9-billion loss under her watch.

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque on Monday said President Rodrigo Duterte will look into the issue to “clean up the ranks” of the agency.