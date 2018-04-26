Hospitals: What’s really best for you?

WHEN you are sick, you go to a doctor—your doctor. And if you have to be confined, you usually go to the hospital where your doctor serves or is affiliated. But is that hospital the best for your procedure?

Choosing the right hospital to seek medical attention at, may seem similar to choosing between restaurants: a matter of location, location, location. Another consideration successful marketing.

Location matters to many. Is it near your house? Is it accessible to the people who will care for–or visit–you? The traffic situation in the key cities across the country makes location an automatic factor in deciding where to check in.

To others, marketing influences the choice: Is the hospital’s name or network top of mind? Does it benefit from frequent mass media mentions? Is its brand relatable? Does the logo inspire familiarity and trust? Is it owned by known doctors or a reputable organization?

But while location and brand are easily weighty factors, there are other considerations that could–and should–be looked into:

HMOs

For those enrolled with Health Maintenance Organizations, this may be a first item to check: is your HMO covered?

If you aren’t, you should check if your PhilHealth is updated. The government health care program can subsidize certain hospital expenses (see www.philhealth.gov.ph).

Facilities

Some hospitals may be better equipped to deal with patients with certain types of conditions. They may have newer and better machines, allowing them to offer cutting-edge procedures. Does the patient’s condition require undergoing specific treatments? A check of how the hospital is equipped to deal with the condition, should be in order.

Doctors and staff

Related to a check on facilities is a look at the hospital’s roster of doctors. Do they have the doctors to treat your condition? Is this doctor particularly trained for it? Does he have significant experience in dealing with the disease?

Is the hospital appropriately staffed?

Price

And then there’s the issue of price.

Not all hospitals price equally–but that’s not to say that the more expensive ones are necessarily better. Some smaller hospitals can similarly provide top-notch treatment and care. Just as less expensive government hospitals may even have better facilities than their other counterparts.

Word of mouth / referrals

For many the choice often comes down to a valued recommendation from a friend or family member, based on a positive experience they have had with a doctor or the hospital itself. Listen to what former patients have to say. Beyond brochures and other marketing materials, their experiences and insights will prove invaluable in deciding where to check in.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services published a Guide to Choosing a Hospital, where they offered a checklist to consider:

• Learn about the care you need and your hospital choices

• Think about your personal and financial needs

• Find and compare hospitals based on your condition and needs

• Discuss your hospital options, and choose a hospital

Questions, Questions

Indeed, when it comes to your health, it doesn’t help to be coy about asking questions.

To save your life, not to mention your wealth, ask these questions:

• Is the hospital accredited by government?

• Is it in the list of trusted, safe hospitals in the Philippines or worldwide—preferably recognized by reputable health or even consumer organizations?

• Is the hospital and its services for your condition part of your health insurance coverage?

• Aside from your doctor, does the hospital have the qualified manpower for treating your illness? How many nurses and other personnel will be assigned to take care of you?

• What is the record of success of this hospital for treating your kind of illness?

• Does the hospital have religious or socio-political restrictions that will affect efficient management of your condition? Or will it allow you to practice your religious beliefs provided they will not be contrary to the effective management of your illness?

• How secure is the hospital?

• What are postings on the Internet about the hospital? Bing Kimpo