Hosts Growling Tigers mangle Red Warriors

University of Santo Tomas (UST) unleashed aggression in the third quarter to beat University of the East (UE), 88-85, on Saturday for its first victory in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 men’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

Henri Subido finished with 26 points including four triples while playmaker Jon Sheriff posted 15 points, four assists and four rebounds to give the Growling Tigers a 1-1 win-loss record.

“I know he’s going to score today,” said new UST coach Boy Sablan during the postgame interview. “He (Subido) already found his rhythm and his timing. I expect there’s something positive that will happen on Subido.”Dean Lee posted 14 points, Louie Vigil 10 points and Jan Macasaet eight points plus 10 rebounds also for the Growling Tigers. UST also scored more three-pointers (8-2) and shot better than UE overall in the field (48.3 percent-35.3 percent).

“I already saw my weaknesses as a player but I used that to motivate myself and gain my confidence,” said the third year student Subido. “I’m working hard and being aggressive. I’m just waiting for my game to come. Finally, I was able to play my true game.”

Lagging behind 16-24 in the first quarter and 39-47 by halftime break, the host Growling Tigers leaned on the shooting prowess of Sheriff and Subido to seize the advantage, 69-64 at the start of the fourth frame.

The Growling Tigers were able to maintain their composure for the duration of the last canto en route to a slim win.

In the second game, De La Salle University cruised to an 89-71 win over University of the Philippines (UP) behind the stellar game of rookie center Ben Mbala.

Mbala finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks while Jeron Teng and Abu Tratter contributed 12 points each. La Salle remains unbeaten after two games.