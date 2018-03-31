Hot money flows positive as of March 9

FOREIGN portfolio investments registered a net inflow of $774.18 million as of the first week of March, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

A weekly update on foreign portfolio investments — also called hot money given the ease by which this can be taken in and out of the country — showed inflows of $4.252 billion and outflows of $3.478 billion as of March 9.

The net inflow so far this year marked a recovery from 2017 when foreign portfolio investments resulted in a net outflow of $252.34 million.

Hot money or speculative funds invested in financial assets are a component of the Philippines’ balance of payments (BOP), which summarizes the country’s economic transactions with the rest of the world over a certain period.

Components of the BOP also include trade, foreign direct and portfolio investments, as well as remittances from Filipinos abroad.

Full-year net foreign portfolio investments in 2017 was a negative $205.03 million, an about-face from the $404.43-million net inflow recorded in 2016.