‘Hot money’ flows turn negative in Feb

Foreign portfolio investments turned negative in February, recording the biggest net outflow in four months based on Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) data released on Thursday.

The $545.14-million net “hot money” outflow — a reversal from January’s net inflow of $162.16 million — was attributed by the BSP to profit-taking and investor concerns over US Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The February result was the largest net outflow since last October’s $563.42 million. It was also higher than the year-earlier net outflow of $409.01 million.

Registered foreign portfolio investments amounted to $1.028 billion for the month, 36.6 percent lower than the $1.623 billion recorded in January 2018. Inflows, on the other hand, rose by 4.8 percent from $981.2 million.

The bulk or 81 percent was invested in Philippine Stock Exchange-listed securities — mainly holding firms; property developers; banks; food, beverage and tobacco firms; and casinos and gaming companies.

Peso government securities accounted for the rest.

The United Kingdom, United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, and Singapore were the top six investor countries with a combined 85.1 percent of the total.

February’s outflows of $1.573 billion reflected increases of 7.7 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively, compared to the previous month ($1.461 billion) and a year ago ($1.390 billion).

The United States remained the main destination of repatriated funds, accounting for 73.8 percent.

Taking preliminary results for the first two days of March into account, year-to-date hot money flows were positive with a net inflow of $795.16 million.