‘Hot money’ tally negative for 2017

Net foreign portfolio investments strengthened in December but the full-year tally for 2017 still turned out negative, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Thursday.

December’s $456.93-million net “hot money” inflow was higher than the $107.71 million posted in November and was also a reversal from the year earlier net outflow of $314.65 million.

Given substantial net outflows earlier in the year, however, the full-year result was a negative $205.03 million, an about-face from the $404.43-million net inflow recorded in 2016.

“However, while net outflows were noted starting in the first quarter of the year ($568 million) attributable to international and domestic developments (such as the interest rate increases in the United States and the closure order for several mining companies in the country), the figure has subsequently declined as investors reacted positively to the various developments in the country, including the approval of the first phase of the tax reform program of the government,” the BSP said in a statement.

Inflows totaled $16.1 billion in 2017, 8.9 percent lower than the $17.6 billion level in the previous year.

“Outflows for the year amounting to US$16.3 billion were, however, much lower compared to US$17.2 billion in 2016,” the central bank noted.

Capital repatriation comprised 96.4 percent of the outflows, with the remainder pertaining to earnings.

The bulk or 81.9 percent of the inflows, meanwhile, was invested in Philippine Stock Exchange-listed securities while the balance went to peso government debt instruments and unit investment trust funds.

The United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Luxembourg and Malaysia were the top five investor countries for year with combined 74.8 percent of the total.

The United States remained the main destination of outflows, accounting for 80.2 percent of total.

