HOT PURSUIT VS ‘eLUSIVE’ TOP DRUG DEALER ORDERED

BACOLOD CITY: Chief Supt. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, Police Regional Office-6 director, ordered the Bacolod City Police Office and the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office to arrest the “elusive” local drug lord Ramie Poja. Binag said he is already annoyed with Poja’s continued slipping the police dragnet after he again eluded arrest on Saturday when police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives raided his residence at Purok Sibucao, Barangay Banago, Bacolod City. Poja, a high value target and on the list of the country’s top drug suspects, escaped after he allegedly threw two grenades at operatives which did not explode since the pin was not removed. Several firecrackers, called “kwitis,” were also used, signaling other nearby drug suspects of the police’s presence. The operation instead netted Roberto Rodriguez and Steve Libo-on, Poja’s top henchmen in his illegal drug trade. Rodriguez doused gasoline on his body and set it on fire causing third degree burns. A hot pursuit operation has been launched against Poja.