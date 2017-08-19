Hot putter fires golf’s Ormsby into Fiji lead

SUVA, Fiji: Wade Ormsby surprised even himself as his putter ran hot on the homeward stretch to take the outright lead after the third round of the Fiji International on Saturday.

The 37-year-old fired a six-under 66 to finish the day at 10-under 206, one stroke ahead of fellow Australian Jason Norris who lost the tournament lead when he made a triple-bogey on the 16th hole.

“It was a bit of a surprise coming up the last. I hadn’t seen too many leaderboards for the day but obviously very happy with it,” said Ormsby, who had seven birdies in his last 11 holes.

“I didn’t think I would be in that position after seven holes, I was getting a bit frustrated but the putter started to get a bit hot so I started to move in the right direction.

“I think everyone who has played golf knows that when the putts start dropping you get happier out there.”

James Marchesani also finished strongly, making six birdies on the back nine in a round of 67 to move into third place, two strokes behind Ormsby at eight-under.

Gavin Hend, one of four co-leaders at the halfway stage, shot an even-par 72 to be tied with Peter Wilson and Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent at seven-under.

* * *

Fiji International scores

Leading scores after the third round of the European Tour’s Fiji International at Natadola Bay Golf Club on Saturday (par 72, Australian unless stated):

206 – Wade Ormsby 69-71-66

207 – Jason Norris 69-68-70

208 – James Marchesani 71-70-67

209 – Scott Vincent (ZIM) 73-68-68, Peter Wilson 68-71-70, Scott Hend 71-66-72

210 – Stephen Leaney 71-69-70, Gavin Green (MAS) 68-69-73, Daniel Pearce (NZL) 66-71-73

211 – Terry Pilkardaris 70-73-68, Dale Brandt-Richards 69-74-68, Michael Sim 69-72-70, Rahil Gangjee (IND) 69-72-70, Harry Bateman (NZL) 74-66-71, David McKenzie 68-71-72

212 Mike Weir (CAN) 72-71-69, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 72-72-68, Shunya Takeyasu (JPN) 72-72-68

213 David Bransdon 70-73-70, Jake McLeod 72-70-71, Gareth Paddison (NZL) 73-69-71, Angel Cabrera (ARG) 72-69-72, Jason Scrivener 70-71-72, Michael Long (NZL) 77-69-67, Chris Gaunt 70-70-73

AFP