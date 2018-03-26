Hot summer deals from Ford!

Ford Philippines is kicking off the summer season with its latest hot deals as it offers free first month amortization for the Ford EcoSport only for the month of March.

Customers purchasing the EcoSport 1.5L Ambiente MT until March 31, 2018 will be treated to first month off of their monthly amortization due. With this great deal, new EcoSport owners achieve better flexibility with their personal finances and can allot additional savings for other purchases.

The free first month amortization offer is exclusively available to customers availing of the EcoSport 1.5L Ambiente MT on a 5-year financing scheme. With an all-in downpayment of P48,000, customers can save up to P18,000 worth of monthly amortization fees.

With a 20-percent downpayment, the low monthly amortization fee of P13,229 is free on the first month of a 5-year financing plan. On the other hand, with a 50% downpayment, the low amortization fee of P8,268 is free on the first month of the 5-year financing plan.

“Now is the perfect time to get a Ford EcoSport with this amazing deal we’re offering to our customers getting the 1.5L Ambiente MT variant. With this free first month amortization promo, we are allowing more Filipinos to get the Ford EcoSport with immediate savings upon purchase,” said Rodel Gallega, vice president for marketing and sales, Ford Philippines.

Ford has partnered with EastWest Bank to extend the promo to customers availing of the EcoSport 1.5L Ambiente MT variant.

One of the best-selling vehicles of Ford in 2017, the EcoSport achieved a record full-year performance with sales rising 13 percent year-over-year to 11,299 vehicles. The compact SUV has steadily attracted the younger market with its sporty look, practical features and capabilities perfect for an urban driving experience.

Customers can also take advantage of the great deals for the Everest and Ranger. The Everest 2.2L Trend 4×2 AT is available at an all-in low down payment of P98,000, or a low monthly amortization of P27,452 on a 5-year financing plan with a 20% downpayment, or a low monthly amortization of P17,158 on a 5-year financing plan with a 50-percent downpayment.

On the other hand, the Ranger 2.2L XLT 4×2 MT is available at an all-in low down payment of P68,000, or a low monthly amortization of P17,789 on a 5-year financing plan with a 20-percent downpayment, or a low monthly amortization of P11,118 on a 5-year financing plan with a 50-percent downpayment.