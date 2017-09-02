Hotel chain donates medical, emergency equipment

A popular hospitality establishment through its social responsibility program has donated medical ventilator for adults and children to Justice Abad Santos Mother and Child Hospital in Binondo, Manila reinforcing its health advocacy.

“These medical equipment could lessen the burden of illness in the community,” said Hotel Sogo Corporate Social Responsibility manager Jennifer Pia Sibug-Las.

Initially, the hotel’s “Sogo Cares” program focuses on providing help and care to victims of natural calamities like flood and typhoon but added as part of its advocacy donation of medical and emergency equipment to areas where they are needed most.

Along with its Doctors on Wheels Medical Missions, the hotel chain also donated wheelchairs and fire extinguishers to Horacio Dela Costa High School in Caloocan City as part of School Disaster Risk Reduction Management Program (SDRRMP). The donations were received by principal Marivic Cruz and SDRRMP coordinator Celso Beo.

The company is also an active participant and supporter of the Department of Education’s “Balik-Eskwela” campaign and aims to help underprivileged children enjoy their rights to education, health care and nutrition as well as protection from abuse and violence.