Hotel fire toll rises to 6

ANOTHER employee of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. died on Wednesday, the sixth fatality in the fire that hit the Manila Pavilion Hotel on March 18.

Jennilyn Figueroa, 28, was in critical state for three days at the Manila Doctor’s Hospital. Figueroa was an Internal Security Staff of the Casino Filipino which is located at the ground floor of the hotel. She has been in service for six years.

Five other employees died in the blaze that raged for more than a day—Edilberto Evangelista, treasury officer; Marilyn Omadto, assistant treasury officer; Billy Rey de Castro, security guard; John Mark Sabido and Jocris Banang, both closed-circuit television (CCTV) operator.

The Pagcor expressed deep sadness over the fate of its six employees. It vowed to extend support to the bereaved families of the victims.

The Department of Justice on March 20 ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to determine who should be held liable for the fire.