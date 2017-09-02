A hotel for the Haring Ibon

Besides promoting Filipino cuisine during August’s “From Palette to Palate with Chef Ramon Antonio,” Marco Polo Ortigas Manila continues to pursue its advocacy to protect the endangered Philippine Eagle with its “Adopt a #PhilEagle” campaign.

Now on its third year, the hotel invites its patrons “to make a difference for nature by adopting a Philippine Eagle Stuffed Toy” as a way to support the Philippine Eagle Foundation’s various projects to ensure the survival of the national bird, the Philippine Eagle or Haring Ibon. Besides generating funds to help save the majestic feathered creature, the partnership is also bent in raising awareness for the foundation and its endeavors to drum up more support from more people.

As such, by purchasing a stuffed toy at the hotel, guests can take a concrete part in the movement, as the proceeds will go directly to the Philippine Eagle Foundation.

In past years, Adopt a #PhilEagle has raised a million pesos per outing, and hopes to do so once more in this last quarter of 2017.

Indeed, in the last three years since opening its doors in Metro Manila, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila has likewise opened its heart to the country, its people and its causes with meaningful projects that are bound to make a difference.

For more information about the Philippine Eagle and this campaign, visit www.philippineeaglefoundation.org and www.marcopolohotels.com.