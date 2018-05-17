HOTEL HOME

Jinjiang Inn

The Hotel 101 Group, which includes franchised hotel brand from China, Jinjiang Inn Philippines, joined the Philippine Delegation to the China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market in Beijing, China last April. The group also proudly launched Hotel 101-Fort, and unveiled its plans for Hotel 101-Davao, which is set to add 606 and 519 more rooms to the group’s total inventory by 2020. Serving as the hospitality arm of DoubleDragon Properties Corp, the Hotel 101 Group currently operates Hotel 101-Manila in Pasay City with 518 rooms, Injap Tower Hotel in Iloilo City with 194 rooms, Jinjiang Inn-Ortigas with 95 rooms, and Jinjiang Inn-Makati with 59 rooms.

