Hotel Sogo cares for less fortunate families

HOTEL Sogo Group, through Sogo Cares Program, once again implemented the Adopt-a-Family Project 2017, conceptualized as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to give back to society, through 36 families living in poverty within the area of responsibility of Hotel Sogo branches nationwide.

This project, originally launched last 2016, is designed to help indigent members of depressed communities selected by their respective barangay local government officials and specially endorsed to the Sogo branch managers. Each family was given a chance to stay in Hotel Sogo with free meals and snacks plus take home gift packs.

“We see a lot of families out in the streets or living some place not even suitable to raise a family because of poverty. They are the ones that need our compassion and care”, said CSR Manager Bae Jennifer Sibug-Las.

Sogo Cares is the hotel’s integrated approach in reaching out to as many Filipinos in the most practicable manner. This program provides the basic necessities of life such as food, clothing, shelter and medical care to the number of persons who need help. It also aims to develop the Filipino spirit of genuine concern, pagmamalasakit among its employees by promoting and encouraging awareness and sense of support, assistance, and acts of volunteerism. It includes further the distribution of relief goods to communities affected by calamities, tragedies and disasters.