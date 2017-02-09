Hotel Sogo cares for less fortunate families

HOTEL Sogo Group through Sogo CaresProgram successfully implemented Adopt-a-Family Christmas Project 2016, conceptualized as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the hotel and its desire to give back to society, specifically numbering to 34 families living in poverty within the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of the company nationwide.

This project was designed to give indigent members of depressed communities who were especially selected by their respective barangay local government officials and endorsed to the Sogo branch managers, a chance to celebrate the holiday season at Hotel Sogo: a 24-hour room accommodation with free snacks and meals plus a take home Sogo Cares package as holiday gifts for each family who were housed in all 35 branches nationwide. “Gusto kong maramdaman nila ang kasaganahan ng Kapaskuhan tulad ng karamihan”, said Sue Geminiano, Hotel Sogo’s marketing manager.

“Hotel Sogo’s social responsibility is geared towards reaching out to build better communities”, stated Bae Jennifer Sibug Las, Hotel Sogo’s CSR manager who ensured the success of Adopt-a-Family Christmas Project 2016. She hopes to be an inspiration to every individual to help.

Sogo Cares is the hotel’s integrated approach in reaching out to as many Filipinos in the most practical manner. This program provides the basic necessities of life such as food, clothing, shelter and medical care to the number of persons who need help. It also aims to develop the Filipino spirit of genuine concern, “Pagmamalasakit” among its employees, by promoting and encouraging awareness and sense of support, assistance and acts of volunteerism. It includes further the distribution of relief goods to communities affected by calamities, tragedies and disasters.

