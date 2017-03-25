Hotshots blast Batang Pier in Lanao for 2nd win

The Star Hotshots capitalized on a strong second half to batter the GlobalPort Batang Pier, 103-77, on Saturday for their second straight win in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup at the Mindanao Civic Center gym in Tubod, Lanao del Norte

Import Tony Mitchell finished with 22 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Rookie Jio Jalalon contributed 15 points and six rebounds while veteran Peter June Simon had 10 points to improve the Hotshots’ win-loss record to 2-0.

GlobalPort import Sean Williams notched 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Batang Pier stay winless in two games.