Hotshots derail Road Warriors, keep incentive bid alive

Star banked on a strong second half to beat Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX), 101-93, on Sunday to boost its chances for the twice-to-beat quarterfinals bonus in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Peter June Simon posted 16 points, while Paul Lee added 15 points and import Kris Acox had 14 points to lead the Hotshots, who improved to 7-4 win-loss record at the end of the elimination round.

The Star can clinch the bonus if Meralco beats San Miguel in the second game, which was being played as of press time.

The Road Warriors dropped to 7-4 and lost their chances for the incentive as they settled for No. 5 spot in the quarters.

The scores:

STAR 101 – Simon 16, Lee 15, Acox 14, Ramos 14, Barroca 13, Dela Rosa 8, Melton 6, Pingris 6, Sangalang 4, Jalalon 3, Brondial 2, Reavis 0.

MERALCO 93 – Fuller 16, Mallari 13, Fonacier 12, Alas 9, Al-Hussaini 9, Quinahan 9, Lastimosa 8, Taulava 5, Tiongson 5, J. Villanueva 3, Soyud 3, Baguio 1, Rios 0.

Quarters: 17-25, 36-44, 72-69, 101-93.