Hotshots eye to solidify hold of lead vs Beermen

Magnolia tries to strengthen its hold of the top spot with a victory over defending champion San Miguel Beer today in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

The streaking Hotshots shoot for their sixth straight win against the Beermen in their 7 p.m. encounter. In the opener, the also red-hot Alaska five battles GlobalPort at 4:30 p.m.

Magnolia is coming off a 78-72 escape over Blackwater to stretch its winning run to five games for a league-leading 6-1 win-loss mark. The Beermen are trailing them at 5-1 while the Aces are third with 5-2.

Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero braces for a tough encounter from San Miguel especially with a day to prepare for the big match.

“San Miguel Beer is going to be tough but no excuses. We have to find ways how to beat San Miguel Beer and with our effort I know it can be done,” said Victolero, adding he will try to duplicate what Ginebra San Miguel Beer did pulling off a 100-96 win over the Beermen.

“If Ginebra did it, I believe we can also do it. We just need to have a proper mindset.”

Paul Lee remains a doubtful starter in today’s match but Victolero hopes his superstar can log in some minutes to help their cause.

The Beermen will continue to miss the services of Alex Cabagnot due to a foot injury and will bank on four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, who is averaging 26.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Alaska also seeks its sixth straight win versus Batang Pier, who are coming off a 107-88 demolition of Meralco last Sunday to improve their record to 3-3.

After a 0-2 start, the Aces have won their last five assignments the last one a 93-75 victory over Phoenix last Wednesday.