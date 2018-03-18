Hotshots frustrate Road Warriors to inch closer to finals seat

Magnolia leaned on its solid defense to frustrate Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX), 87-78, in Game 5 and move closer of clinching a championship berth in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Hotshots took a 3-2 lead in the beat-of-seven semifinal series.

Mark Barroca pumped in 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Paul Lee added 15 points and Ramos piled up 15 points apiece to lead Magnolia. Center Ian Sangalang scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, issued six assists and blocked three shots in an all-around performance.

The Road Warriors lost guard Kevin Alas in the early part of the game due to a knee injury.

If Alas will not play on Tuesday in Game 6 at the Araneta Coliseum, the guards of the Road Warriors headed by rookie Kiefer Ravena, Eman Monfort, Alex Mallari, Larry Fonacier and Cyrus Baguio and Juami Tiongson should double their effort to forge a deciding winner-take all Game 7.

Ravena finished with 21 points including 10 in the last period to lead the Road Warriors.

Scores:

Magnolia (87) – Barroca 18, Lee 15, Ramos 15, Sangalang 12, Simon 7, Dela Rosa 6, Pascual 4, Reavis 4, Brondial 2, Gamalinda 2, Jalalon 2, Herndon 0, Mendoza 0

NLEX (78) – Ravena 21, Mallari 13, Soyud 11, Fonacier 9, Miranda 8, Quiñahan 8, Rios 3, Taulava 2, Tiongson 2, Baguio 1, Alas 0

Quarterscores: 20-20, 37-36, 59-58, 87-78