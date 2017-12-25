Hotshots, Road Warriors eye 2-0 starts

Magnolia and Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) shoot for back-to-back wins as they face separate foes on Christmas Day in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The Hotshots square off with Barangay Ginebra San Miguel team in the main game at 5:15 p.m. while the Road Warriors clash with GlobalPort in the opener at 3 p.m..

Magnolia rode on the 30-point performance of Paul Lee in its 108-95 win over Alaska and the former University of the East standout is expected to lead the Hotshots anew against the Gin Kings.

“It is going to be a highly physical game and for sure it is going to be a real classic match up,” said Lee, who shot 11-of-14 from the field against the Aces on top of seven rebounds and six assists.

“It is good that we have enough time to prepare against them (Ginebra),” he added.

Bambam Gamalinda also played big against Alaska with 15 points while Ian Sangalang had a double-double of

13 points and 10 rebounds. Rome dela Rosa and rookie Robbie Herndon contributed 10 and nine markers, respectively, in a display of balanced attack.

Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero braces for a tough match against Ginebra, which boasts of a solid frontline in 7-footer Greg Slaughter and 6’9 Japeth Aguilar.

“We do not have anybody to match up with Greg (Slaughter) and Japeth (Aguilar), so we are preparing very hard on how to neutralize them,” said Victolero.

Ginebra is playing its first game of the season under head coach Tim Cone who is coming off a successful title defense of the Governors’ Cup against Meralco.

Former University of the Philippines standout Jett Manuel is the only addition to the Gin Kings’ roster intended to reinforce the backcourt lineup led by LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson.

“It is always a tough challenge playing on Christmas Day because of all the holiday distractions, but it is always an honor to play it as well,” said Cone, who will miss the services of Joe Devance, Art Dela Cruz and Solomon Mercado due to injuries.

“We were actually the last one to return to practice after the break, so we are a bit behind the other teams. But despite that, I feel our guys really worked hard in time we had and they are ready.”

After a close 119-115 win over Kia behind the stellar plays of rookie Kiefer Ravena and veteran Larry Fonacier, the Road Warriors seek their second straight win versus the dangerous Batang Pier.

Ravena had a solid PBA debut with 18 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds that hardly surprised Road Warriors head coach Yeng Guiao.

The returning Pido Jarencio, who replaced Franz Pumaren at the helm, will mentor GlobalPort.

The Batang Pier will be led by talented guard Stanley Pringle as top local scorer Terrence Romeo is still recuperating from an injury. Lervin Flores, Julian Sargent and Joseph Gabayni are the new faces in the team along with the returning Kelly Nabong.