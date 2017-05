The Star Hotshots beat Rain or Shine, 99-93, on Saturday to earn a quarterfinals berth in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup at the Batangas Coliseum in Batangas City.

Paul Lee scored 23 points while import Tony Mitchell finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds to help the Hotshots improve its win-loss record to 6-2.

Rain or Shine’s record dropped to 4-4. JOSEF T. RAMOS