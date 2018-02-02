Hotshots seek solo leadership

Magnolia shoots for the solo lead as it collides with Blackwater in the opening match of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City today.

The Hotshots will try to extend their winning streak to five games in their 4:30 p.m. encounter with the Elite, who are out to snap a three-game slide.

Magnolia is currently tied with defending champion San Miguel Beer for the top spot with identical 5-1 win-loss slates.

In the main game, Rain or Shine squares off with Meralco at 7 p.m.

Magnolia mentor Chito Victolero said they can’t take Blackwater with a 2-4 slate lightly as the wards of head coach Leo Isaac is capable of pulling off some surprises.

“It is a very dangerous game for us because Blackwater is coming from a three-game losing streak. We expect them to play hard and bounce back. We need to match up the effort and aggressiveness of Blackwater from start to finish,” said Victolero.

“We need to be consistent also on both ends and minimize our turnovers,” he added.

Hotshots’ top gunner Paul Lee is a doubtful starter in today’s game as the former University of the East star sprained his left ankle in their 91-83 win over TNT KaTropa last Saturday.

“He is day-to-day because of injury. The swelling is gone a little bit but I don’t expect him to play,” said Victolero of Lee, who is averaging 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the tournament.

After an impressive start including a 94-77 upset win over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel for a 2-1 record, Blackwater has dropped its last three games to skid at the lower half of the team standings.

“We’re setting our minds not just to play basketball against Magnolia but we are also setting our minds on beating them tomorrow (Friday),” said Elite coach Leo Isaac.

JP Erram, who is averaging 13.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.8 blocks along with Mac Belo, Allein Maliksi and Mike Cortez will lead Blackwater’s attempt to arrest its slide.

Meanwhile, the Elasto Painters aim for back-to-back wins against the skidding Bolts.

Rain or Shine is coming off a 97-86 win over Northern Luzon Expressway (97-86) and tries to move up in the standings. JOSEF T. RAMOS

Standings

San Miguel Beer 5-1

Magnolia 5-1

Alaska 5-2

TNT KaTropa 4-3

GlobalPort 3-3

Ginebra 3-3

Rain or Shine 3-3

Phoenix 3-4

NLEX 2-4

Blackwater 2-4

Meralco 2-4

Kia 1-6