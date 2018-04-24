Hotter days ahead

Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon will continue to sizzle in the coming days due to a high pressure ridge, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Forecaster Ezra Bulquerin said the weather system associated with warm weather will particularly affect Tuguegarao City, which sweltered at 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Metro Manila in the next few days will range from 24 to 24 degrees Celsius, and 24 to 33 degrees Celsius in Davao region.

Localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

“Easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific will also prevail by Wednesday to Friday and will bring partly cloudy skies with chances of rain,” Bulquerin said.

Pagasa officially declared the start of the dry season on April 10.

So far, the hottest temperature in Metro Manila was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius.