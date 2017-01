A Mass will be held every hour at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church as the Traslacion moves from the Rizal Park inch by inch.

The hourly masses are held at the church for the thousands of devotees who are waiting for the Nazarene at the Basilica.

The 10 a.m. Mass was led by Rev. Msgr. Geronimo Reyes. The previous mass was officiated by Rev. Fr. Rey Adalid, O.P. The 11 a.m. mass will be led by Rev. Msgr. Gerardo O. Santos. Dempsey Reyes