House to adopt Senate bill postponing village polls

CONGRESS may no longer need to convene a bicameral conference committee to discuss the postponement of the October 2017 barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (youth council) elections since the leadership of the House of Representatives had expressed its intent to adopt the Senate bill.

Senate majority leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and House Majority Leader Rodolfo Farinas informed him about the willingness of the lower chamber to adopt the measure passed by the Senate on Wednesday resetting the polls in October 2017 to the second Monday of May 2018.

The Senate and the House of Representatives usually convene the bicameral conference committee to reconcile differences in their respective versions of a bill.

“They will officially do so (adopt the Senate version) during the session on Monday. It then becomes an enrolled bill awaiting the signature of the President,” Sotto said in a text message.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has spent about P600 million preparing for the village electoral exercise, including the printing of ballots.

Comelec Chairman Andres Bautista said 26 million ballots have been printed for the village elections and about 1.6 million ballots for the youth council polls.