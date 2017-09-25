House adopts Senate version to move village, SK polls to May 2018

THE House of Representatives adopted the Senate bill seeking to move the barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or youth council) elections to May 2018.



The Senate approved the proposed measure last week. In early September, the House approved its version of the bill postponing the elections to May 2018.



“We have been informed that the committee on suffrage and electoral reforms through its chairperson, Representative Sherwin Tugna, sponsor of House Bill No. 6308, as well as the authors thereof are in concurrence with the provisions of Senate Bill No. 1584 which adopted mostly the provisions of our own House bill,” Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas said on Monday at the plenary session.



“Mr. Speaker, in accordance with our rules, I move that we adopt Senate Bill No. 1584 as an amendment to House Bill No. 6308,” he said.



The motion was approved.



According to Fariñas, a final copy of the bill can be sent to President Rodrigo Duterte for signing into law this week.



In October, Duterte signed into law the bill moving the elections to October 2017 from Oct. 31, 2016.



