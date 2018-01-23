House approves on 3rd reading bill banning ‘all forms of hazing’

THE HOUSE of Representatives approved on third and final reading a bill prohibiting all forms of hazing in “whatever stage of the initiation rite or practice of fraternities, sororities and community-based organizations.”

Two hundred and ten lawmakers voted for House Bill 6573, which would consequently repeal Republic Act 8049, or the Anti-Hazing Law.

Under the approved bill, hazing includes:

* pressuring or coercing the individual into violating the law;

* any brutality of a physical nature, such as, whipping, beating, striking, branding, electric shocking, placing of a harmful substance on the body or similar activities;

* unnecessary prolonged exposure to the elements, forced consumption of any food, liquor, drug or other substance, or other forced physical activity that subjects the individual to unnecessary risk or harm or that could adversely affect the physical health or safety of the individual.

Activities that would subject the individual to psychological harm or extreme mental stress, such as sleep deprivation, forced confinement in a small space, forced exclusion from social contact, conduct that would result in extreme embarrassment or other activity that would adversely affect the mental health or dignity of the individual will also be defined as hazing.

The only initiation rites allowed are “practices that do not inflict direct or indirect physical or psychological suffering, harm or injury to the recruit, as long as requirements are followed.”

The bill was passed five months after Horacio Castillo 3rd, a freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), died while undergoing hazing rites performed by the Aegis Juris fraternity.

Charges of murder and violation of the Anti-Hazing Law were filed against 19 individuals, most of them from the Aegis Juris. The Senate and the House also conducted separate inquiries. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA

