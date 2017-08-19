House approves P2.65B DoE budget

The House of Representatives appropriations committee on Thursday approved the Energy department’s proposed P2.65-billion budget for 2018.

The amount reflects a 0.05-percent increase from the current outlay.

Sixty-nine percent will be used for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) and the remainder utilized for personnel services, capital outlays, and retirement and life insurance premiums.

Fifty-one percent will be sourced from the Special Account under the General Fund and the balance from Regular Programs.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the said the budget would benefit the department’s bureaus and employees and also improve supervision.

The energy sector, he noted, is primarily controlled by the private sector and the Energy department only handling policy and regulatory matters.

The department is targeting to provide all Filipinos with basic access to electricity by 2022, curb red tape by streamlining policies, and develop liquefied natural gas (LNG) fields before the Malampaya project becomes depleted.