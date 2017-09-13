House approves P33B ARMM budget

COTABATO CITY: The House of Representatives has approved the P33.469-billion budget of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) for 2018.

ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman expressed appreciation to the passage of the region’s fund which was done in a fastest record of less than three minutes deliberation.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished in the ARMM and we have answered all queries sufficiently during the pre-plenary hearings. The House has shown yet again that it trusts the regional government,” Hataman said.

The ARMM proposed budget was sponsored by Rep. Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo of Lanao del Norte’s first district.

The Senate will tackle the ARMM budget on the committee level on Monday.