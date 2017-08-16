House bill seeks to require govt officials to ride public transport to develop ‘empathy for people’

A LAWMAKER at the House of Representatives has filed a bill requiring officials with the rank or equivalent of division chief to department secretary to take public transportation at least once a month during weekday rush hours in going to and from work and for official business.

“Public service improves when it is rendered with empathy and compassion,” according to House Bill 6195, which Rep. Neil Abayon of AANGAT TAYO party-list has filed.

“Aside from their use of official government vehicles according to established rules and regulations, public servants should maintain their empathy with and compassion for the people by riding public transportation on occasion,” it said. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO