House budget deliberations push through

BUDGET deliberations will continue at the House of Representatives today, Tuesday, amid heavy rains.

To be deliberated on are the budgets of Department of Trade and Industry and attached agencies, State Universities and Colleges with Pangasinan State University and Sulu State College and the allocation to Local Government Units and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

The budgets of the Commission on Human Rights, Department of Social Welfare and Development including attached agencies, National Electrification Administration, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, National Housing Authority, National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation, Social Housing Finance Corporation, Home Guaranty Corporation, Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board will be discussed as well.

Debates on the budgets of Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission, Autonomous Regional Government in Muslim Mindanao, Department of Budget and Management and Debate on General Principles and Provisions are also on the floor.

Tropical Depression “Maring” and Typhoon “Lannie” dumped rain in Metro Manila, Cavite, Quezon, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA