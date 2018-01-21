House Cha-cha doomed – Drilon

THE House of Representatives will only be wasting its time introducing amendments to the Constitution because no plebiscite will be held if the proposed changes are not acted upon by the Senate, Sen. Franklin Drilon said Saturday.

Drilon explained that the House cannot present to the people, through a plebiscite, its proposed Charter amendments without the participation of the Senate.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez had vowed that the lower chamber would revise the 1987 Constitution even without the Senate’s participation.

The upper chamber had declined to act on House Concurrent Resolution 9 seeking both houses of Congress to convene into a Constituent Assembly (Con-Ass) to introduce Charter amendments to shift to a federal form of government.

Asked whether the lower chamber’s plan is unconstitutional or would not be ratified by the people, Drilon said, “There is no need to declare it unconstitutional.”

“If the Senate will not act on it, nothing will be presented to the public. There can be no plebiscite and no public funds can be used for an illegal plebiscite,” the senator said in a radio interview.

“If the Commission on Elections proceeds with the plebiscite, they will be charged with malversation because they will be using the country’s funds not allowed under the law,” he added.

The Senate approves the national budget and shares the “power of the purse” with the lower house in allocating funds to government offices.

A showdown between the Senate and the House loomed after Alvarez said the House would proceed with a Constituent Assembly to revise the Constitution.

But Drilon had said the “House Cha-cha ‘train’ would get derailed even before it leaves the station.”

Senate approval needed

A member of the House, Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, confirmed that convening congress into a Constituent Assembly needs the Senate’s approval.

The House of Representatives last week adopted via viva voce voting House Concurrent Resolution 9 which seeks to convene the Senate and the House into a Constituent Assembly to amend the 1987 Constitution and allow a shift to a federal form of government.

“Siguro ang debate rito ay paano ba sila magboto kasi malinaw iyon dapat dalawa e…Ang title noon Concurrent Resolution No. 9. Ibig sabihin kailangan ng pagsang-ayon din ng Senado (The debate here is on the manner of voting. It is clear that both chambers should participate. So it means that the Senate has to agree to it),” Zarate,who represents Bayan Muna party-list in the House, said Saturday.

The Constitution provides three ways by which it may be revised: through a constituent assembly, wherein Congress convenes to propose amendments; through a constitutional convention, where elected delegates participate and directly by the electorate.

But Zarate said the process of changing the charter should not be rushed.

“Hindi pwedeng simplistic lang ang usapin na mag-Con-Ass na tayo ngayon, ipapasa natin sa Mayo. Dahil nga ang pinag-uusapan natin dito ang tipo ng Konstitusyon na pangmatagalan. So masalimuot ito kaya hindi pwedeng madaliin (This is no simplistic matter where we can say let’s do the Con-Ass now and let us pass it in May. We are talking about the Constitution. This is a complex matter so this should not be rushed.”

