House Committee on Appropriations commends PCSO

The House Committee on Appropriations commended the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on its record high percentage value in revenues and charity services during the 2018 budget deliberation at the House of Representatives on August 2.

Despite the fact that lawmakers credited the significant increase of PCSO’s revenue and charity services for the last quarter of 2016 up to the first semester of this year, the Appropriations Committee still looked into how PCSO officials are using and allocating its funds.

Chairman Corpuz took advantage of the hearing to ask for the support of the legislative body to review the PCSO’s Charter, particularly on the agency’s mandatory contributions to maximize its mandate.

Appropriations Committee Chairperson Karlo Alexei Nograles asked PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz if the Expanded Small Town Lottery (STL) achieves its objective and the Chairman replied, “It absolutely does.”

Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda appreciated the work of PCSO officials for its commendable performance in the past nine months.After raising some inputs on how to improve on budget utilization, Congressman Salceda congratulated PCSO for its accomplishments.

Likewise, Surigao del Sur 1st District Congressman Prospero Pichay acknowledged the hard work of PCSO in providing charity services to the public. The lawmaker also expressed his support to the proposed review of PCSO’s mandatory contributions.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan detailed before the Committee that 55 percent of the agency’s revenue goes to prize fund, 30 percent to charity and only 15 percent to operating expenses.

“And from that 30 percent to charity, we are mandated by 15 special laws to allocate payment of Mandatory Contributions,” GM Balutan expounded.

