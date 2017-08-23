House committee on appropriations reset Comelec budget hearing due to Bautista absence

THE committee on appropriations of the House of Representatives reset the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) budget hearing to Thursday as Chairman Andres Bautista was unable to attend for personal reasons.

Comelec Executive Director Jose Tolentino said Bautista could not attend the budget hearing because he would be meeting with his children’s guidance counselors.

“We will cancel first the budget briefing of Comelec and defer it to tomorrow at 9 a.m. where we expect Chairman Bautista and all the commissioners to be present, as well as the executive director and other officials,” said Rep. Karlo Alexei Nograles of Davao City, head of the committee. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO