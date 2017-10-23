House committee asked to uphold Sereno’s rights

THE spokesman for Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno has submitted to the House Committee on Justice a motion that will guarantee Sereno’s rights to cross-examine witnesses, to be given counsel and to be provided with pieces of evidence on charges seeking her removal from the Supreme Court (SC).

Lawyer Josa Deinla already sent a letter on September 28 and another one on October 3 to the justice committee seeking the same rights for Sereno.

The Chief Justice is facing an impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon but the letters were disregarded by the panel because the letters were not in the form of “motions.”

Sereno, according to Deinla, can defend herself from allegations against against her but Sereno, she said, had chosen to exercise her right to counsel based on the Constitution.

“Kayang-kaya ni Sereno na ipagtanggol ang sarili nya, walang question dun but kagaya nung sinasabi ko, sa ilalim ng ating Constitution, lahat ng mga mamamayan ay may karapatan na dipensahan ang sarili through counsel at ito ang pinipili nyang gawin [Sereno can defend herself, no doubt about it, but like I said, under the Constitution all the citizens have the right to defend themselves through counsel and this is what she had chosen to do],” Deinla said in an interview with reporters on Monday.

“Hindi pwedeng ipagkait, hindi pwedeng may ibang magdesisyon para sa kanya. Walang sinasaad na exemption sa ating Constitution, di sinasabi dun na kahit Chief Justice ka ay hindi na pwede ang right to counsel [This cannot be taken from her, no one can decide for herself other than herself. The Constitution does not have an exemption on this rule, the Constitution does not state that even if you are already a Chief Justice, you cannot have the right to counsel],” the spokesman added.

“Hindi po ito isang kapritso o paraan ng pag-iwas mula sa mga alegasyon dahil mismong nakasaad sa ating Saligang Batas na pangunahing karapatan ng isang inaakusahan na sya ay katawanin o alalayan ng isang abogado sa anumang imbestigasyon o paglilitis [This is not a caprice or a way to stay away from the allegations because it is stated in the Constitution that one of the primary rights of the accused is to have a legal counsel in any investigation or trial],” Deinla said.

Gadon a ‘troll’

Sereno’s spokesman tagged Gadon as a “troll” after Gadon recently said that Sereno, Commission on Elections Chairman Juan Andres Bautista and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales are “yellow viruses” in the government and that the impeachment complaints against the three of them are efforts to flush them out.

Yellow is the color of the Liberal Party (LP).

The three officials are appointees of then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd, the LP standard-bearer in the 2010 elections.

”Ang pinupunto naman talaga ni Gadon dito ay dahil yung pagkakaroon ng ibang opinion ni Chief Justice, ang bottomline nya dito ay gusto nyang patalsikin kasi iba yung opinion mo. Yun ang sinasabi nya. So sino dito ang sumisira sa prinsipyo ng check and balance sa ating gobyerno, di ba si Gadon [What Gadon is pointing to here is that because the Chief Justice has different opinions from the administration, he wants her unseated. So who is destroying the principles of checks and balances in the government? Isn’t it Gadon himself]?” Deinla said.

She added that Gadon’s allegations and ideas are not well thought of and that Gadon’s statements are only meant to shock and be sensational for the media, and they should not be paid attention and resources by Congress.

“He keeps on coming up with justifications for his impeachment [charges against Sereno], none of which is acceptable under the Constitution, none of which is deserving of the attention and the resources of the Philippine Congress,” Deinla said.

In his complaint, Gadon accused Sereno of culpable violation of the Constitution for falsifying various documents; misdeclaration of her statements of assets and liabilities; manipulation of screening of applicants to the judiciary at the Judicial and Bar Council; corruption for using public funds to finance a “lavish lifestyle,” such as staying in posh hotels overseas and purchasing an expensive SUV as her service vehicle; and betrayal of public trust for alleged favoritism and acts usurping powers reserved to the en banc or the full Supreme Court, such as appointing court personnel and allowing new staff to travel abroad, and other high crimes for obstructing justice by instructing a Muntinlupa City court not to issue a warrant of arrest against Sen. Leila de Lima on drug charges; failure to pay taxes on attorney’s fees; and embellishment of her credentials.

Probable cause for the impeachment complaint will be determined once the House resumes sessions in November.