House committee sets own probe on Dengvaxia controversy

THE House of Representatives will open on Monday its inquiry on the controversial P3.5 billion anti-dengue immunization program, which was found out later to have endangered the lives of victims who acquired the mosquito-borne disease for the first time after they were given the vaccine.

“This will be our first hearing since Sanofi released the negative findings of its long-term follow-up study which showed that children who never had dengue but who were given the shots had an increased risk of a severe case and hospitalization from the third year after immunization,” said Rep. Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur, chairman of the Good Government and Public Accountability Committee.

Pimentel said the liability of Sanofi Pasteur, manufacturer of Dengvaxia, would not end with its paying the Department of Health (DoH) about P1.2 billion worth of unused doses of the drug.

“Graft charges may be warranted against the officials involved even if they did not make any money for themselves from the transaction. Under the law, officials may be held accountable for corrupt and unlawful acts, such as entering into highly injurious purchase contracts, without any need to establish that they profited from the transaction,” Pimentel added.

The anti-dengue campaign using Dengvaxia was implemented under the term of then president Benigno Aquino 3rd, with Janet Garin as his health secretary.

Incumbent Health Secretary Francisco Duque ordered the suspension of the anti-dengue drive on December 2017 after Sanofi admitted that receiving Dengvaxia could pose a risk to first-time dengue victims if given before the disease is acquired.

Prior to the Sanofi admission, more than 800,000 Filipino school children were given Dengvaxia.

Aquino, Garin and 17 other past and present health officials are facing several charges over the distribution of the defective drug. LLANESCA T. PANTI