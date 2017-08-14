House committee votes to reset barangay, youth polls in Oct to May 2018

A COMMITTEE at the House of Representatives that deliberated on whether to postpone the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or youth council) elections in October has agreed to reset it to May 2018.

Voting 19-2 on Monday, the committee on suffrage and electoral reforms said that the incumbent officials would act on holdover capacity.

The elections were originally scheduled in Oct. 31, 2016 but President Rodrigo Duterte signed a law moving the elections to October 2017. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO