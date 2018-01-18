House to convene as constituent assembly even without Senate — Alvarez

THE HOUSE of Representatives will convene as a constituent assembly even without the Senate, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said on Thursday.

“The bottom-line here is that we are satisfying the requirements of the Constitution. It states that three-fourths of [Congress’] members, so we will count all members and get the three-fourths of the total and we will vote. Through this, the requirement of the Constitution has been complied with,” Alvarez said in Filipino in an interview over dzMM.

“It is their right [to voice their opinion]but for us, the provision under the Constitution is clear, ‘Congress, by a vote of three-fourths of all its members may amend or revise the Constitution.’ For me there is no longer room for interpretation on the matter [since it is very clear],” Alvarez said.

There are 22 senators and 294 members of the lower House for a total of 316 members of Congress. About 237 of the 316 lawmakers will constitute the required three-fourths vote.

Senators are strongly opposed to a joint vote because of their small number and instead are pushing for separate voting.

Alvarez said the House was also looking at elevating the case to the Supreme Court.

COOP Natcco Party-list Rep. Anthony Bravo echoed Alvarez. He said in a press conference that the Senate would eventually give in after the Speaker and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd meet to settle the impasse. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA