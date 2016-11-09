House cuts ARMM 2017 budget by P8B

The House of Representatives has slashed the 2017 proposed budget of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) by P8.3 billion, it was learned on Wednesday.

A budget briefer, which was released by the House of Representatives Press and Public Affairs comparing the Duterte administration’s proposed P3.35-trillion budget with the House’s amended version under House Bill 3408, showed that Congress trimmed ARMM’s proposed fund of P40.57 billion to P32 billion–the biggest decrease in the proposed 2017 national budget.

The ARMM, led by Gov. Mujiv Hataman, groups Basilan (except Isabela City), Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Another agency slapped with a budget cut was the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

From P148.7 billion, the DILG’s budget was lowered to P145.97 billion or P2.677 billion less.

There are four other agencies that also receive lower allocations for 2017– Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF).

DOLE’s fund went down from P13.2 billion to P11.3 billion; DSWD from P129.8 billion to P128 billion; DENR from P28.6 billion to P27.6 billion; and NDRRMF from P37 billion to P36.2 billion.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) got the biggest increase with its P445-billion budget rising to P454 billion or an P8.5-billion hike.

The DPWH is led by Secretary Mark Villar, son of former senator and real- estate magnate Manuel Villar.

The second biggest hike went to local government units, from P67.9 billion to P72.8 billion or P4.87 billion more.

The Department of Health was given P94.8 billion or P2.8 billion more than its initial P91.9-billion budget.

State Universities and Colleges or SUCs got P1.3 billion more under the House’s version with P57.4 billion, more than their initial P56 billion.

The House of Representatives hiked its 2017 budget by P1 billion with P14.7 billion, up from the Duterte administration’s proposed P13.66 billion.

It approved next year’s proposed P3.35-trillion budget last October 19.