House declares Limahong Channel a tourist spot

THE HOUSE of Representatives approved on third and final reading a bill declaring the historic Limahong Channel in Lingayen, Pangasinan, a tourist spot. About 192 lawmakers unanimously voted for the approval of House Bill 6682, whose principal author is Pangasinan Rep. Leopoldo Bataoil. The channel is where Chinese pirate Limahong — who invaded the northern part of the Philippine islands in 1574 — sought refuge when his army was repulsed by defenders of Pangasinan, then a royal encomienda. Limahong Channel is located along the Agno River at the mouth of the Lingayen Gulf. Bataoil, also chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and Welfare, said declaring the Limahong Channel as a tourist spot could entice local and foreign travelers, especially the Chinese, to visit the place. This would generate employment opportunities for residents of the municipality and nearby communities.