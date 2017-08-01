CUSTOMS Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon has been excluded in the executive session between the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and lawmakers at the House of Representatives investigating the illegal entry of P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs (shabu) in the country, which bypassed Customs’ scrutiny.

It was anti-Narcotics Chief Isidro Lapeña who asked for an executive session or closed-door meeting with members of the committee on dangerous drugs during the hearing at the House on Tuesday.

Lapeña made the request when Rep. Ace Barbers of Surigao del Norte, committee chairman, asked him about the May 26 raid in Valenzuela City that yielded P6.4 billion worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

Right after telling the panel that it was Customs Commissioner Faeldon who called him on May 26 in connection with the planned raid, Lapeña approached Barbers who announced after that Lapeña’s testimony would be heard in an executive session “due to the sensitive issues” he had raised.

Faeldon and the rest of Customs officials and employees were excluded from the executive session.

In his opening statement, Barbers slammed Faeldon and the rest of the Customs officials over what he described as gross incompetence that led to the entry of the P6.4 billion worth of shabu.

“Those drugs entered the country under their (Customs officials) very noses, undetected. If this happened in other countries, Customs officials would have been resigning [by now]for delicadeza’s sake,” Barbers said.