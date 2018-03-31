House eyes deployment of 150 judges-at-large

The House of Representatives is pushing for the deployment of at least 150 judges-at-large across the country to address backlogs in court cases.

The move came in light of recent approval on second reading of House Bill 7309, which creates posts for 100 Regional Trial Court (RTC) judges-at-large who are entitled to salaries, privileges, allowances, emoluments, benefits, rank and title of a Regional Trial Court judge and 50 Municipal Trial Court (MTC) judges-at-large who will receive such compensation and allowances as may be authorized by the President, subject to certain guidelines.

“This is to address the problem of court congestion since judges need not be assigned to a permanent sala,” the committee report on the bill read.

An RTC judge-at-large should be a natural-born Filipino citizen, at least 35 years old and engaged in the practice of law in the Philippines for at least 10 years or has held a public office in the Philippines requiring admission to the practice of law as an indispensable requisite.

An MTC judgs-at-large, on the other hand, should be a natural-born Filipino citizen, at least 30 years of age and engaged in the practice of law in the Philippines for at least five years or has held a public office in the Philippines requiring admission to the practice of law as an indispensable requisite.

The bill provides for a longevity pay of judges-at-large that will amount to equivalent to five percent of the monthly basic pay to be paid to the justices and judges of the courts created for each five years of continuous, efficient and meritorious service rendered in the judiciary, provided that in no case will the total salary of each justice or judge concerned, after this longevity pay is added, exceed the salary of the justice or judge next in rank.

Also, the proposed measure states that a displacement allowance for each judge-at-large will be determined by the Supreme Court upon the recommendation of the Court Administrator and the Plantilla Committee.

The displacement allowance will cover housing, food, transportation and other necessary expenses incurred during their detail to courts located outside their permanent residences.

The overall amount necessary for the implementation of the proposed law will be charged against the available appropriations of the judiciary under the national budget.

The measure was proposed by Representatives Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque, Tricia Nicole Velasco-Catera of Mata party-list and Karlo Nograles of Davao City.

The Velascos’ father is Supreme Court Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco.