House eyes plebiscite sans Senate approval

Proposed revisions to the Constitution will be submitted for approval in a plebiscite even if the Senate does not join a Constituent Assembly with the House of Representatives, a lawmaker said on Sunday.

Rep. Eugene de Vera of ABS Party-list, co-author of a resolution calling for the convening of the House of Representatives into a Constituent Assembly, said that as long as the required votes of three-fourths of all the members of Congress were secured, the proposed changes to the Charter could be submitted for approval in a plebiscite.

De Vera made the pronouncement in the wake of Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon’s statement on Saturday that the proposed changes to the 1987 Constitution could not proceed to a plebiscite without the participation of the Senate.

“The statement [of Drilon]will be debatable…Article 17, Section 1 of the Constitution is explicit: amendments [or]revisions may be proposed by Congress, upon a vote of three-fourths of all its members,” de Vera said in a text message to The Manila Times.

He added: “The literal meaning is clear and no need to interpret nor construe. Instead, we just apply it pursuant to the principles of statutory construction.”

“[Cha-cha] shall proceed as long as the required three-fourth votes of all members of Congress will be mustered,” de Vera added.

Congress is composed of the House of Representatives with 292 members and the Senate with 22 members. Only 236 members of both chambers of Congress are needed to approve proposals to change provisions in the three-decade-old Constitution.

On Tuesday last week, senators agreed in caucus to reject the resolution of the House convening Congress into a Constituent Assembly.

Senators are instead pushing for separate voting by convening themselves into a Constituent Assembly independent from the one to be convened by the House.

Presidential intervention

A political analyst said President Rodrigo Duterte could intervene in the tussle between the House and the Senate if he seeks to pursue the country’s shift toward a federal system of government.

Ramon Casiple, executive director of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, said the conflict between the two chambers of Congress “set the stage for presidential intervention.”

“Because his (Duterte’s) agenda (the shift to federalism) would be affected if he would let this impasse continue,” Casiple explained.

However, he noted that the disagreement between the two chambers of Congress was normal. Both want to protect their respective interests, according to the political analyst.

Separate agenda

Casiple opined that since the disagreement involves a “political question,” the president should be the one to intervene and resolve it.

“I would expect the President to intervene because his agenda is different from the agenda of the legislators,” he added.

The President’s agenda may be gleaned in his bid to form a 25-man commission which would recommend changes to the Constitution, Casiple said.

He said: “The commission would make the draft and recommend how charter change will be done and I don’t think lawmakers will go against it.”

Resource persons

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, however, said the members of the commission would only serve as resource persons in Congress’ deliberations on charter change.

“If at all, the 25-man body they would be composed of resource persons or technical advisers… As representatives of the people we will conduct public consultations where we will base our proposed amendments,” Lacson said in a radio interview aired over dzBB.

Lacson said the Senate president and the House speaker should talk and resolve the issue, but clarified that the resolution should be premised on the separate voting of both chambers.

WITH JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA