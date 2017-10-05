House formally junks impeach rap vs Comelec chief

THE committee on justice at the House of Representatives approved the committee report and the attached resolution dismissing the impeachment complaint against Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista.

The committee, voting 26-2 on Thursday, found the complaint insufficient in form and dismissed it in September.

In August, former Rep. Jacinto “Jing” Paras of Negros Oriental and lawyer Ferdinand Topacio filed the impeachment complaint at the House.

They alleged in the complaint that Bautista “culpably violated the Constitution and/or betrayed the public trust when he failed to “truthfully, accurately, or completely disclose” to the public his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN).