House hunting in the digital age

In the past decade, technology has completely evolved and changed how consumers buy. Traveling, products hunting and even finding a dream house have not escaped the modern life’s pervasive digital age.

With over the top technology becoming part of daily life, real estate marketing has also been transformed and is already moving beyond the traditional way of promoting.

Ayala Land Premier heeds the call for this kind of innovative real estate marketing with the opening of an impressive showroom that extends the client encounter from merely showing a model unit.

Located at Greenbelt 5, the 528-square meter showroom features the country’s first fixed installation of projection mapping for an estate development. Specifically, it showcases Arca South, the 74-hectare Ayala Land mixed-use estate rising from a portion of the former Food Terminal, Inc. in Taguig.

First of its kind in the Philippines, the technology calibrates, warps, stitches and programs the layers of animated files projected on a scale model of Arca South. Five projectors interacting with one another create a visual narrative communicating the estate’s vision. Some eight months of planning, research and testing went into video mapping the estate.

The spotlight then turns to Arbor Lanes, the developer’s flagship project in the area. Arbor Lanes is a premium mid-rise residence comprised of five blocks. Guests can move to see the Arbor Lanes scale model featured in another room that continues the presentation’s narrative. Finally, the experience culminates with a tour of a 3-bedroom model unit of Arbor Lanes. Renowned architect and interior designer J. Antonio Mendoza tastefully designed the residence.

“This showroom is different. It is the first and only interactive and immersive real estate showroom in the country. It’s interactive and immersive because it has a lot of technology built in the showroom. It allows our clients to be able to understand and appreciate our projects better. In some way, even clarify their own needs,” Mike Jugo, Ayala Land Premier managing director The Manila Times du­ring the showroom’s media launch.

Visitors to Ayala Land Premier’s latest showroom have likened the experience to entering an art gallery or modern museum. Moreover, a signature scent specifically created for Ayala Land Premier permeates the showroom while screens on mirrored walls play stylish project videos. The lighting is subdued as natural light flows from the glass facade and shows off views of the bright Greenbelt skyline.

At the center of the room is a sprawling scale model of Metro Manila with built-in lighting that highlights different Ayala Land estates and the Ayala Land Premier projects in them. These specific luxury residences light up in gold. Property specialists use the light controls to help clients visualize their location.

“We want to provide them with a unique experience that engages all their senses. This immersive showroom allows us to better share our vision of the property, while also establishing the brand’s identity. We are constantly in search of new and innovative ways of exciting the luxury market,” Jugo added.

“Also, one of the reasons why we wanted to do this versus the more traditional way—the two-dimensional map where you try to locate the area—in this, like a good book, the relationship is still different because it’s very visual. You get to appreciate the scale of the city, you get to appreciate how roads weave around the city and how the sky way interlink,” Jugo explained.

Ayala Land Premier ensures that its digital assets stay updated with the latest technology to improve its client’s experience. Its website now utilizes Accelerated Mobile Pages to further boost its speed and deliver content faster.

“We know that on mobile, speed matters above all else and Premier helps businesses deliver their content quickly. It’s great to see Ayala Land Premier offer their clients a fast and convenient AMP-powered service, which is a first in the real estate industry,” affirmed Ken Lingan, Google Philippines Country Manager.

The full-line real estate developer indeed aims to always provide its clients with these unique and distinctive experiences whether in the showroom or any of its touch points. The Arbor Lanes and the immersive room can be experience at the fourth floor of Greenbelt 5, Makati between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.