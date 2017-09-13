House justice committee junks VACC impeachment complaint vs Sereno

THE justice committee at the House of Representatives found the impeachment complaint filed against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno by Dante Jimenez, chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), “insufficient in form”.

Twenty-eight voted against while five voted in favor of the complaint.

“There was no statement that this complaint is based on personal knowledge. Hindi lang base sa personal knowledge, there was even no mention that the statements here are from authentic records,” Rep. Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna said. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA

